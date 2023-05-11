The Best Chicken Wings In Florida

Chicken wings, one of the most popular eats in America, had very humble beginnings. Once commonly discarded pieces of this bird, they're now one of the most exciting pieces to eat. Even better are the different varieties you can partake in, from dry and saucy to flats and drums. Luckily, you won't have to look far to find a nice order of chicken wings thanks to bars, restaurants, and other eateries.

For those who're obsessed with chicken wings, LoveFood released a list of the most delicious ones in every state. According to writers, Florida's top pick is the sweet soy wings from Chi Kin! Here's why it was chosen:

"If you're looking for some great wings in Orlando, fun and friendly Korean fast food favorite Chi Kin is the place to go. Here, the chicken pieces are double fried for the ultimate crunch, before being tossed in a sauce of your choice. An all-time favorite is sweet soy. Not too salty or sweet, it’s perfectly mild so great if you prefer things less spicy."