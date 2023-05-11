Chicken wings, one of the most popular eats in America, had very humble beginnings. Once commonly discarded pieces of this bird, they're now one of the most exciting pieces to eat. Even better are the different varieties you can partake in, from dry and saucy to flats and drums. Luckily, you won't have to look far to find a nice order of chicken wings thanks to bars, restaurants, and other eateries.

For those who're obsessed with chicken wings, LoveFood released a list of the most delicious ones in every state. According to writers, Simply Soulful serves the best chicken wings in Washington state! Here's why it was chosen:

"At comfort food spot Simply Soulful, the chicken wing dinner is a popular order. You get six fried chicken wings, two sides (the mac ‘n’ cheese and collard greens are always good), and a cornbread muffin. Customers say you can tell the recipes have been passed down through generations, as the chicken is crisp and juicy, and nothing is too salty or sweet."