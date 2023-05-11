The Cure Kick Off First North American Tour In 7 Years

By Logan DeLoye

May 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Cure kicked off their highly anticipated North American tour on Wednesday, May 10th at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans. According to Consequence of Sound, the "Boys Don't Cry" standouts, performed 29 songs including a handful of new songs from their latest album, Songs of a Lost World. In addition to performing a few recently released singles including, "Alone," "A Fragile Thing," "I Can Never Say Goodbye," and "And Nothing Is Forever," the band sang "Kiss Me Kiss Me Kiss," and "Six Different Ways," live for the first time since 1987!

Just three weeks before their tour began the "Just Like Heaven" artists took to Instagram to tell fans to avoid purchasing tickets from second party sites and scalpers.

"We want the tour to be affordable for all fans, and we have a very wide (and we think very fair) range of pricing at every show. Our ticking partners have agreed to help us stop scalpers from getting in the way; to help minimize resale and keep prices at face value. Tickets for this tour will not be transferable."

Upcoming Shows of a Lost World tour stops include Houston, Texas, Dallas, Texas, Austin, Texas, Albuquerque, New Mexico, Phoenix, Arizona, and more!

The Cure
