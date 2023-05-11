The Most Dangerous City In Colorado

Whether it's moving to a new area or visiting a trendy destination, it's always important to be aware of your surroundings. Every town or city has crime, but some locations have it worse than others.

That's why Travel Safe - Abroad found the most dangerous cities in every state, including Colorado. Grand Junction was named the most dangerous city in the Centennial State. Researchers also gave more insight into Grand Junction's place on the list:

"On average, a crime occurs in Grand Junction every 3 hours and 13 minutes. The city has a crime grade of D+, meaning that crime in this city is higher than in the average city in the U.S., with Grand Junction being in the 29th percentile for safety. The crime rate in Grand Junction is 49 per 1000 residents, meaning that the city has one of the highest crime rates in the country, even though it has a population of fewer than 70,000 people. According to statistics, there is a 1 in 177 chance of becoming the victim of a violent crime and 1 in 23 of becoming the victim of a property crime in Grand Junction."

Here are the Top 10 most dangerous cities in Colorado:

Grand Junction Aurora La Junta Alamosa Pueblo Glendale Sheridan Canon City Colorado Springs Federal Heights

Check out the full report, and more details about each city, on travelsafe-abroad.com.