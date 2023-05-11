The Pretenders Reveal Album Release Date, Share New Single

The upcoming album stands out as a collaboration with Academy Award-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood. Greenwood provided the string arrangement for each track of Relentless. Hynde recalled the first time that she met the legendary composer.

"I met Jonny a couple of times and we're obviously big fans of him because he's done some incredible music over the years. I saw him at the Phantom Thread premiere where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. And we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day. I was thrilled and very surprised."

Relentless is set to be released on Friday, September 1st!