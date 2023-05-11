The Pretenders Reveal Album Release Date, Share New Single

By Logan DeLoye

May 11, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

The Pretenders recently announced the release of their upcoming album, Relentless, with a new single titled, "Let The Sun Come In." According to AntiMusic, the highly-anticipated project marks the "Brass In Pocket" standouts' return to Warner Music Group after "more than two decades." Lead singer Chrissie Hynde explained the band's connection to the album title.

"I enjoy seeing the various meanings and origins of a word. And I liked the definition: 'showing no abatement of intensity.' So when it came to an album title, it seemed fitting. You know...to keep doing it. I think anyone in a band is constantly questioning if they should keep going. It starts as a youthful pursuit and eventually, it makes you wonder, why am I doing this? It's the life of the artist. You never retire. You become relentless."

The upcoming album stands out as a collaboration with Academy Award-nominated composer Jonny Greenwood. Greenwood provided the string arrangement for each track of Relentless. Hynde recalled the first time that she met the legendary composer.

"I met Jonny a couple of times and we're obviously big fans of him because he's done some incredible music over the years. I saw him at the Phantom Thread premiere where the film was running on screen with a live orchestra playing. And we spoke afterward and he expressed an interest in doing something one day. I was thrilled and very surprised."

Relentless is set to be released on Friday, September 1st!

The Pretenders
