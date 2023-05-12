Illinois Restaurant Serves The Best Burger And Fries Meal In The State

What could possibly be better than a hearty burger piled high with the works? Perhaps, a hearty burger piled high with the works with a side of fries! You can't go wrong with a classic burger and fries! Few better pairings exist in the world that compliment each other so well. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for serving the best burger and fries around. Wether it be presentation or delicious toppings and sauces, something about this restaurants' burger and fries is so extraordinary that people cant stop talking about it.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best burger and fries meal in all of Illinois is served at Kuma’s Corner located in Schaumburg and Vernon Hills.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"Kuma’s Corner is a gourmet burger bar with several locations in Illinois, Colorado, and Indianapolis. Among its USPs is the fact that menu items are named after heavy metal bands, including Black Sabbath, Metallica, and Iron Maiden. Slayer – a 10-oz burger on a bed of fries with chili, caramelized onions, andouille sausage, cherry peppers, Monterey Jack, and scallions – is among customer favorites, although all burgers are juicy and flavorsome."

For a continued list of the best places to order a burger and fries across the country visit lovefood.com.