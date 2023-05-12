Minnesota Restaurant Serves The Best Burger And Fries Meal In The State

What could possibly be better than a hearty burger piled high with the works? Perhaps, a hearty burger piled high with the works with a side of fries! You can't go wrong with a classic burger and fries! Few better pairings exist in the world that compliment each other so well. There is one restaurant in each state that is known for serving the best burger and fries around. Wether it be presentation or delicious toppings and sauces, something about this restaurants' burger and fries is so extraordinary that people cant stop talking about it.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best burger and fries meal in all of Minnesota is served at King’s Place Bar and Grill located in Miesville.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best place to order a burger and fries in the entire state:

"It may be located in the tiny town of Miesville but the menu at King’s Place Bar and Grill is huge, with more than 100 burgers on offer. It's definitely not quantity over quality, though, as customers rave about the food here. Everything is good, from the Chessman topped with mushrooms and melted Swiss cheese to Full Count, a delicious mash-up of toppings including peanut butter, barbecue sauce, pepper jack cheese, and crispy onions."

For a continued list of the best places to order a burger and fries across the country visit lovefood.com.