NBA YoungBoy Disses Drake, Lil Yachty, J. Cole & More On New Mixtape

"Talked to Drake 'cross FaceTime, he wasn't feelin' me/Told me that he f**k with Durk, damn, that s**t gettin' to me," YB raps. "Told me that he like the s**t I'm doin', but can't do s**t with me/So when we cross our ways, f**k what you say, b***h, you my enemy."



YoungBoy appears to be heated at Drizzy and Cole for collaborating with Lil Durk, who's been his sworn enemy for quite some time. Following plenty of back-and-forth over Durk's late artist King Von over the past couple of years, YoungBoy and Durk's beef recently came to a head when YB disputed claims that their beef was over by dissing Von and Durk's on-and-off girlfriend India Royale. He purposely set the release date for his mixtape on the same day as Durk's Almost Healed album. Durk never officially responded to YB but he did end up pushing his album back to May 26.



Listen to "F**k The Industry Pt. 2" on his Richest Opp mixtape below.



