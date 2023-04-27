Offset Responds After J Prince Posts Photo With Quality Control CEO
By Tony M. Centeno
April 27, 2023
Offset doesn't seem to be happy about J Prince's latest Instagram post.
On Wednesday, April 26, the Rap-a-Lot founder hit up his timeline to share a photo of him with Quality Control's Pierre "P" Thomas and Larry Hoover ally Johnny "Crusher" Johnson. Prince didn't confirm exactly when the photo was taken. Nonetheless, he congratulated both Thomas and Johnson on all of their accomplishments and encouraged them to keep going. In the comments of the post, some people questioned why Prince would post a photo with "P" especially in the aftermath of TakeOff's death. Offset didn't bother to enter the comments. He took to his own social media accounts to react.
"I hate you n***as with all my heart," Offset tweeted after Prince posted the photo. Over on Instagram, Offset continued, "Fake love a mf."
The former Migos rapper didn't address him by name, but fans assumed he was referring to Prince. Offset hasn't been on good terms with the music executive since Prince spoke about TakeOff's passing during an interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game in February. 'Set took to Instagram to lash out at Prince.
“How dare one of y’all n****s even speak on me and Take’s relationship?” he shouted. “ I don’t know you n****s from a can of paint, n***a. Y’all n****s don’t know how me and my brother rocked.”
Prince responded on his own Instagram page shortly after Offset's comments went viral. "This clown Offset suffering from being a fake muthaf**ka disease," Prince said. “He wanna play victim now but he was a volunteer when he spoke threats about me and my family name in his mouth about what he gonna do. Why you didn’t call me to talk?’ is the twist he wanna use. Tell lies in your woman ear, n***a. I don’t have time to listen to weak s**t."
Since their initial back-and-forth, Cardi B and fellow executive Wack 100 have defended Offset. Wack even took to his Instagram timeline to accused Prince of clout-chasing with his latest post.
"SWIPE LEFT @jprincerespect CLOUT CHASING AT ITS FINEST," Wack wrote. "NEGRO DONT POST THIS LIKE ITS GOOD . THIS PIC WAS TOOK 2021 WHEN IT WAS GOOD NOT 4 HRS AGO MORE LIKE 18 MONTHS AGO."
See what else Wack had to say below.