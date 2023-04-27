"I hate you n***as with all my heart," Offset tweeted after Prince posted the photo. Over on Instagram, Offset continued, "Fake love a mf."



The former Migos rapper didn't address him by name, but fans assumed he was referring to Prince. Offset hasn't been on good terms with the music executive since Prince spoke about TakeOff's passing during an interview on Million Dollaz Worth of Game in February. 'Set took to Instagram to lash out at Prince.



“How dare one of y’all n****s even speak on me and Take’s relationship?” he shouted. “ I don’t know you n****s from a can of paint, n***a. Y’all n****s don’t know how me and my brother rocked.”



Prince responded on his own Instagram page shortly after Offset's comments went viral. "This clown Offset suffering from being a fake muthaf**ka disease," Prince said. “He wanna play victim now but he was a volunteer when he spoke threats about me and my family name in his mouth about what he gonna do. Why you didn’t call me to talk?’ is the twist he wanna use. Tell lies in your woman ear, n***a. I don’t have time to listen to weak s**t."



Since their initial back-and-forth, Cardi B and fellow executive Wack 100 have defended Offset. Wack even took to his Instagram timeline to accused Prince of clout-chasing with his latest post.



"SWIPE LEFT @jprincerespect CLOUT CHASING AT ITS FINEST," Wack wrote. "NEGRO DONT POST THIS LIKE ITS GOOD . THIS PIC WAS TOOK 2021 WHEN IT WAS GOOD NOT 4 HRS AGO MORE LIKE 18 MONTHS AGO."



See what else Wack had to say below.