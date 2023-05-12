When planning summer vacations and special trips, many travelers plan to visit popular stops like Times Square in New York City, DisneyWorld in Florida or the Grand Canyon, but there are so many more unique and under-the-radar spots across the vast expanse of America that are not visited as often but still just as beautiful and fun.

GoBankingRates helped narrow down your next trip by searching for the best hidden-gem destinations around the country, compiling a list of the top spot in each state. So which spot in North Carolina is considered the state's best hidden gem destination?

The Outer Banks

While The Outer Banks may be growing in popularity thanks to the hit Netflix series of the same name, it has historically been a hidden gem of possibilities for visitors looking to explore the beautiful nature of North Carolina off the beaten path. It was also recently named one of the most underrated summer destinations in the U.S. Here's what the site had to say:

"You know that a place called 'The Outer Banks' is going to be wonderfully off the beaten path. Forgo the crowds across miles of untouched beaches. As the home of the nation's first National Seashore, this region has earned the title of America's First Beach.

In what the locals call the 'OBX,' you can take in the epic Lost Colony live show, hang with the animals at the Alligator River National Wildlife Refuge, do some yoga or take a dip over to Nags Head, where you'll find just about any type of water sport to suit your fancy."

Check out the full list at GoBankingRates.com to read up on the best hidden gem destinations around the country.