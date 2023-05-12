Rick Ross Speaks On His Car Show, Being Inspired By Prince & More
By Tony M. Centeno
May 12, 2023
Rick Ross makes his grand return to Drink Champs.
On Friday, May 12, N.O.R.E. and DJ EFN dropped off their latest episode of their award-winning podcast from Interval Presents featuring the bawse and Belaire owner Brett Berish. During their discussion, Rozay touches on his upcoming car and bike show that's going down next month at his Promise Land ranch in Georgia. N.O. asked Ross if he was in competition with DJ Envy, who's spent the past few years hosting celebrity car shows around the country. The Miami legend had nothing but praise for Envy's spectacular event, but he still believes his car show will reign supreme.
"Envy was never on my level to battle," Rozay said playfully. "I wouldn't do that to Envy. I rock with Envy. I like Envy and I f**k with Envy, but in the car game he not ready for that, but I support that s**t."
DJ Envy is set to host his "Love For The Streets" car show later this month in Memphis as an effort to support the family of the late Young Dolph, who was also an avid car enthusiast. Ros' event is set to occur the following weekend with special performances by him and Lil Wayne. While he touched on the event, he did not comment on the stink his neighbors recently made about the massive event in their neighborhood. At a meeting held by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners last month, people living around Ross submitted a petition to have the event shut down. The board heard them out but hasn't moved to cancel the event.
Elsewhere in the episode, Rozay also reveals how he was inspired to get into the rap game as a young kid. He explained that seeing a Miami address on the back of one of Uncle Luke's records made him believe he can do it. He also shared that partying on South Beach at a club once owned by the late Prince inspired his notable nickname "Ricky Rozay."
Check out the full audio episode above and clips from the video, which drops on YouTube tomorrow.