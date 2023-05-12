"Envy was never on my level to battle," Rozay said playfully. "I wouldn't do that to Envy. I rock with Envy. I like Envy and I f**k with Envy, but in the car game he not ready for that, but I support that s**t."



DJ Envy is set to host his "Love For The Streets" car show later this month in Memphis as an effort to support the family of the late Young Dolph, who was also an avid car enthusiast. Ros' event is set to occur the following weekend with special performances by him and Lil Wayne. While he touched on the event, he did not comment on the stink his neighbors recently made about the massive event in their neighborhood. At a meeting held by the Fulton County Board of Commissioners last month, people living around Ross submitted a petition to have the event shut down. The board heard them out but hasn't moved to cancel the event.



Elsewhere in the episode, Rozay also reveals how he was inspired to get into the rap game as a young kid. He explained that seeing a Miami address on the back of one of Uncle Luke's records made him believe he can do it. He also shared that partying on South Beach at a club once owned by the late Prince inspired his notable nickname "Ricky Rozay."



Check out the full audio episode above and clips from the video, which drops on YouTube tomorrow.