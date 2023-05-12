'Underwater City' Named Florida's Best Hidden Wonder

By Zuri Anderson

May 12, 2023

US-ENVIRONMENT-OCEAN-MEMORIAL-REEF
Photo: Getty Images

Popular tourist attractions and destinations will always be there for curious travelers and die-hard fans. Some people, however, are opting to experience towns, attractions, and landscapes that are considered under the radar, strange, quirky, or just different enough from trendy places.

If you want to visit some unique tourist spots, Stacker used data from Atlas Obscura to determine every state's best hidden wonder. Researchers determined their picks based on how many people are interested in visiting and those who had already been there.

According to writers, Florida's top hidden travel gem is Neptune Memorial Reef! Here's why it was chosen:

"An 'underwater city for the dead,' the Neptune Memorial Reef off the shore of Key Biscayne, may look like a lost city akin to the fabled Atlantis, but it's actually an intentionally submerged cemetery made out of cremated remains. The organization calls it the 'ultimate green burial opportunity': It recycles remains into funerary structures and memorials that serve as an artificial reef. Fortunately, divers are welcome—which means being interred (or 'deployed') in this necropolis isn't the only way to visit it."

You can find this fascinating place in Key Biscayne.

Check out the full list on stacker.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.