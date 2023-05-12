'Underwater City' Named Florida's Best Hidden Wonder

Popular tourist attractions and destinations will always be there for curious travelers and die-hard fans. Some people, however, are opting to experience towns, attractions, and landscapes that are considered under the radar, strange, quirky, or just different enough from trendy places.

If you want to visit some unique tourist spots, Stacker used data from Atlas Obscura to determine every state's best hidden wonder. Researchers determined their picks based on how many people are interested in visiting and those who had already been there.

According to writers, Florida's top hidden travel gem is Neptune Memorial Reef! Here's why it was chosen:

"An 'underwater city for the dead,' the Neptune Memorial Reef off the shore of Key Biscayne, may look like a lost city akin to the fabled Atlantis, but it's actually an intentionally submerged cemetery made out of cremated remains. The organization calls it the 'ultimate green burial opportunity': It recycles remains into funerary structures and memorials that serve as an artificial reef. Fortunately, divers are welcome—which means being interred (or 'deployed') in this necropolis isn't the only way to visit it."