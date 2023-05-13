tWitch's Widow & Daughter Make First Public Appearance Since His Death
By Dani Medina
May 13, 2023
Nearly five months after the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, his widow and daughter made their first public appearance at a mental health gala in Los Angeles on Friday (May 12).
Allison Holker and Weslie Renae, 14, walked the red carpet and spoke at the 2023 NAMI West Los Angeles Mental Health Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, marking the mother-daughter duo's first public appearance since tWitch died in December.
The pair was honored with the Heart of a Champion Award at the event, Just Jared reports. The event also shared a special tribute for the late The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and the Move with Kindness Foundation.
tWitch died by suicide in mid-December at 40 years old. He was found dead in a California hotel room from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. Since his death, Holker has shared several touching tributes on social media honoring her late husband, who passed away days after the couple celebrated their ninth wedding anniversary.
If you or someone you know is considering suicide or is in emotional distress, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.