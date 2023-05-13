Nearly five months after the death of Stephen 'tWitch' Boss, his widow and daughter made their first public appearance at a mental health gala in Los Angeles on Friday (May 12).

Allison Holker and Weslie Renae, 14, walked the red carpet and spoke at the 2023 NAMI West Los Angeles Mental Health Gala at the Pacific Design Center in West Hollywood, marking the mother-daughter duo's first public appearance since tWitch died in December.

The pair was honored with the Heart of a Champion Award at the event, Just Jared reports. The event also shared a special tribute for the late The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ and the Move with Kindness Foundation.