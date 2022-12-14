Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Celebrated Anniversary With Wife Days Before Death
By Dani Medina
December 14, 2022
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with Allison Holker just days before he died by suicide Tuesday (December 13). He was 40.
Holker, 34, "frantically" ran into a police station in Los Angeles after Boss left the house without his car, which is unlike his behavior, TMZ reports. Moments later, paramedics were called to a medical emergency at a local hotel where they found the dancer and TV personality dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.
"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Allison said in a statement about her fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory."
News of The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's sudden death comes just a few days after he celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife on Saturday (December 10). He posted an adorable TikTok kissing Allison in front of a backdrop of one of their wedding photos while a song in the background says "It's our anniversary."
@twitchtok7
HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE @allisonholkerboss #9years♬ Anniversary - Tony! Toni! Toné!
On Instagram, he shared a few more wedding photos with the caption, "Happy anniversary my love."
Holker shared a sweet tribute of her own on social media. "It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU," she wrote.
tWitch also posted this TikTok with a surprise cameo by Allison just two days before his death.
@twitchtok7
Love this dance by @shedancega & @Mr.animated ❤️❤️ Surprise cameos by @allisonholkerboss & #Zaia♬ Lights, Camera, Action! - Remix - Instrumental - Mr.Cheeks
Boss and Holker got married in 2013 and share three children together. tWitch adopted Allison's daughter, Weslie, 14, and then had two kids of their own, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.
Take a look at photos of tWitch and Allison below: