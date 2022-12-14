Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Celebrated Anniversary With Wife Days Before Death

By Dani Medina

December 14, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with Allison Holker just days before he died by suicide Tuesday (December 13). He was 40.

Holker, 34, "frantically" ran into a police station in Los Angeles after Boss left the house without his car, which is unlike his behavior, TMZ reports. Moments later, paramedics were called to a medical emergency at a local hotel where they found the dancer and TV personality dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Allison said in a statement about her fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory."

News of The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's sudden death comes just a few days after he celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife on Saturday (December 10). He posted an adorable TikTok kissing Allison in front of a backdrop of one of their wedding photos while a song in the background says "It's our anniversary."

@twitchtok7

HAPPY ANNIVERSARY MY LOVE @allisonholkerboss #9years

♬ Anniversary - Tony! Toni! Toné!

On Instagram, he shared a few more wedding photos with the caption, "Happy anniversary my love."

Holker shared a sweet tribute of her own on social media. "It’s our 9th anniversary!! I couldn’t be more grateful to celebrate this perfect magical day!!! Saying YES to @sir_twitch_alot has been one of the best decisions I have ever made in my life!! I feel so blessed and loved!! I love you baby and I will never take you or OUR love for granted! I LOVE YOU," she wrote.

tWitch also posted this TikTok with a surprise cameo by Allison just two days before his death.

@twitchtok7

Love this dance by @shedancega & @Mr.animated ❤️❤️ Surprise cameos by @allisonholkerboss & #Zaia

♬ Lights, Camera, Action! - Remix - Instrumental - Mr.Cheeks

Boss and Holker got married in 2013 and share three children together. tWitch adopted Allison's daughter, Weslie, 14, and then had two kids of their own, Maddox, 6, and Zaia, 3.

Take a look at photos of tWitch and Allison below:

1 of 9
"LEXUS Live on Grand" Hosted By Curtis Stone At The Third Annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival
Dancers Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss attends LEXUS Live on Grand hosted by Curtis Stone at the third annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival on August 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Getty Images
2 of 9
FOX's Teen Choice Awards 2018 - Arrivals
Stephen Boss and Allison Holker attends FOX's Teen Choice Awards at The Forum on August 12, 2018 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
3 of 9
Illumination And Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise Of Gru" Los Angeles Premiere - Pre-Party
Allison Holker and Stephen "tWitch" Boss with family attend the pre-party for Illumination and Universal Pictures' "Minions: The Rise of Gru" Los Angeles premiere on June 25, 2022 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
4 of 9
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Nun" - Arrivals
Allison Holker and Twitch attend the Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "The Nun" at TCL Chinese Theatre on September 4, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
5 of 9
Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios' "Avengers: Infinity War"
Dancers tWitch and Allison Holker attend the Los Angeles Global Premiere for Marvel Studios Avengers: Infinity War on April 23, 2018 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
6 of 9
"LEXUS Live on Grand" Hosted By Curtis Stone At The Third Annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival
Dancers Allison Holker and Stephen 'tWitch' Boss attends LEXUS Live on Grand hosted by Curtis Stone at the third annual Los Angeles Food & Wine Festival on August 24, 2013 in Los Angeles, California.
Photo: Getty Images
7 of 9
2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball - Arrivals
Professional dancers Stephen Boss (L) and Allison Holker attend the 2016 Carousel Of Hope Ball at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on October 8, 2016 in Beverly Hills, California.
Photo: Getty Images
8 of 9
Premiere Of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Kong: Skull Island" - Arrivals
Dancers Allison Holker (L) and Stephen "Twitch" Boss attend the premiere of Warner Bros. Pictures' "Kong: Skull Island" at Dolby Theatre on March 8, 2017 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
9 of 9
People's "Ones to Watch" Event Presented By Maybelline New York - Red Carpet
Dancers Steven 'tWitch' Boss and Allison Holker attend People's "Ones to Watch" event presented by Maybelline New York at E.P. & L.P. on October 13, 2016 in Hollywood, California.
Photo: Getty Images
