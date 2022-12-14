Stephen 'tWitch' Boss celebrated his ninth wedding anniversary with Allison Holker just days before he died by suicide Tuesday (December 13). He was 40.

Holker, 34, "frantically" ran into a police station in Los Angeles after Boss left the house without his car, which is unlike his behavior, TMZ reports. Moments later, paramedics were called to a medical emergency at a local hotel where they found the dancer and TV personality dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"Stephen lit up every room he stepped into," Allison said in a statement about her fellow So You Think You Can Dance alum. "He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans. To say he left a legacy would be an understatement, and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won't be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory."

News of The Ellen DeGeneres Show DJ's sudden death comes just a few days after he celebrated his wedding anniversary with his wife on Saturday (December 10). He posted an adorable TikTok kissing Allison in front of a backdrop of one of their wedding photos while a song in the background says "It's our anniversary."