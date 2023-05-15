Here's The Prettiest Lake In Colorado

If you need a break from oceanside beaches, then why not visit a lake? America is full of beautiful lakes brimming with wildlife, amazing views, and outdoor experiences. There are even whole communities surrounding these stunning lakes, providing local restaurants, tourist attractions, and other thrilling experiences.

Reader's Digest compiled a list of every state's prettiest lake. The website states, "America boasts all these vistas and more within its massive borders. From the vast Great Lakes to small spring-fed wonders, and from alpine watering holes to man-made reservoirs, these are the prettiest lakes in the country."

According to writers, Colorado's most scenic lake is Hanging Lake! Here's why it was chosen:

"Near Glenwood Springs in the majestic Rocky Mountains and the White River National Forest lies Hanging Lake. Named for the way the lake almost hangs in Glenwood Canyon on the edge of a cliff, its scenic eponymous trail remains one of the most popular hiking routes in the entire state. Now a designated National Natural Landmark, the otherworldly, turquoise, crystalline lake is surrounded by evergreen trees, waterfalls, and the steep, rocky trail route. For more waterfalls, check out our list of the most gorgeous waterfalls in every state, where unsurprisingly, Hanging Lake Falls was recognized as Colorado’s gold-medal spot."

Writers also noted that visitors aren't allowed to jump into this lake due to the fragile ecosystems. You need a paid permit to access the area.

Check out the full list on rd.com.