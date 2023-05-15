Missouri Community Ranks Among Best Places To Retire In The U.S.

When you think of retirement, you likely think of older Americans packing up their belongings and moving somewhere sunny like Florida to enjoy life outside of work. While this is definitely still the case, a city in Missouri also ranked among the best spots in the country to retire.

Stacker compiled a list of the 100 best places across the U.S. to retire, using 2022 data from Niche to determine which cities are the best spot for retirees to call their forever home. According to the site, rankings were determined by a variety of factors, including weather and access to healthcare, and states were limited to a maximum of 10 cities each.

It may not come as much of a surprise to find several Florida cities on the list, but one city in Missouri also found a spot on the list. Town and Country, located just outside of St. Louis, ranked No. 47 overall. Here's what Stacker had to say about Town and Country:

"Town and Country, an upscale suburb of St. Louis, is popular with retirees. It is quiet, with large residential properties, wooded pathways, and parkland, yet it is conveniently located near the Midwestern hub city."

These are the Top 10 U.S. cities to retire:

Pelican Bay, Florida Lake Success, New York Highland Beach, Florida Indian River Shores, Florida South Palm Beach, Florida Dutch Island, Georgia Hillsboro Beach, Florida Gulf Stream, Florida Siesta Key, Florida Leland Grove, Illinois

Check out Stacker's full list to see the best places in America to retire.