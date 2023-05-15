Rockies Pitcher Ryan Feltner Hit In Head By Line Drive, Seriously Injured

Colorado Rockies pitcher Ryan Feltner suffered a skull fracture and concussion after being hit in the head by a line drive during his team's 7-4 loss to the Philadelphia Phillies Saturday (May 13) night.

"Overall, he's fine," Colorado manager Bud Black said before Sunday's 4-0 win to end the series via ESPN. "I think the feeling is that it could have been worse."

Feltner (2-3, 5.86 ERA) was placed on the 15-day injured list, with Black predicting he was "probably on the longer end of that" when asked if the 26-year-old would be out for days, weeks or months. The accident took place in the second inning after Phillies outfielder Nick Castellanos hit a 92.7 MPH slider back to the mound.