Stevie Nicks Announces Additional US Tour Dates

Additional tour stops include Knoxville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, Orlando, Florida, Chicago, Illinois, Louisville, Kentucky, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Houston, Texas, Austin, Texas, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New York, New York, Buffalo, New York, Memphis, Tennessee, Savannah, Georgia, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Detroit, Michigan, San Diego, California, Inglewood, California, Palm Desert, California, Sacramento, California, and San Francisco, California. The "Gypsy" standout will also be performing in Toronto, Ontario on June 20th.

In between solo shows, Nicks will be taking the stage with Billy Joel as part of the ongoing “Two Icons, One Night” tour. Their next show is set for May 19th in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.