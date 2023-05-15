Stevie Nicks Announces Additional US Tour Dates
By Logan DeLoye
May 15, 2023
Stevie Nicks just announced a run of additional U.S. tour dates, and you're not going to want to miss them! The illustrious songstress took to Instagram to announce the added dates, and to detail ticket sales.
"Thank you to everyone who’s come out to see us so far, I’ve been having such a great time on the road. We are so happy to announce that we are adding 13 more shows to my 2023 tour! I hope I see you out there. General on sale for the additional dates will begin on Friday, May 19 at 10 AM Local on livenation.com."
Additional tour stops include Knoxville, Tennessee, Atlanta, Georgia, Orlando, Florida, Chicago, Illinois, Louisville, Kentucky, Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Houston, Texas, Austin, Texas, Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, New York, New York, Buffalo, New York, Memphis, Tennessee, Savannah, Georgia, Allentown, Pennsylvania, Detroit, Michigan, San Diego, California, Inglewood, California, Palm Desert, California, Sacramento, California, and San Francisco, California. The "Gypsy" standout will also be performing in Toronto, Ontario on June 20th.
In between solo shows, Nicks will be taking the stage with Billy Joel as part of the ongoing “Two Icons, One Night” tour. Their next show is set for May 19th in Nashville, Tennessee at Nissan Stadium.