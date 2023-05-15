The Most Unusual Restaurant In Nebraska

Why settle for a normal dining experience when you can dine at the most unusual restaurant in all of Nebraska? This restaurant offers such a unique experience that customers cannot help but to rave about it. Wether it be the location, atmosphere, or food, something about this extraordinary place keeps guests coming back for more!

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the most unusual dining experience in all of Nebraska is offered at Brother Sebastian's Steak House & Winery located in Omaha. LoveFood mentioned that this spot is known for the relaxing dining experience that is offered as "brown-robed monks" take customers' orders.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that offers the most unusual dining experience in the entire state:

"Designed to resemble a Spanish monastery, Brother Sebastian's offers guests a contemplative and relaxing dining experience, surrounded by flickering candles, leatherbound books, and religious icons. Your order will be taken by brown-robed monks and you'll dine to a soundtrack of choral singing. The place is renowned for its steaks as well as a great wine selection, with diners claiming 'everything is delicious.'"

For a continued list of the most unusual dining experiences across the country visit lovefood.com.