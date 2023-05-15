Tom Brady Praises Gisele, Bridget Moynahan In Mother's Day Post

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady honored his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, as well as his mother, Galynn, and his sisters, Maureen, Nancy and Julie, in a lengthy Mother's Day Instagram post shared on Sunday (May 14).

"Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most," Brady wrote along with a carousel of photos.