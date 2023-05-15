Tom Brady Praises Gisele, Bridget Moynahan In Mother's Day Post
By Jason Hall
May 15, 2023
Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady honored his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen and ex-girlfriend Bridget Moynahan, as well as his mother, Galynn, and his sisters, Maureen, Nancy and Julie, in a lengthy Mother's Day Instagram post shared on Sunday (May 14).
"Happy Mothers Day to all these amazing women who have given our family so much throughout their lives. Thank you all for your love, compassion and kindness, and for setting such an amazing example for all of our little ones. We are all so grateful for your support and helping us all achieve our dreams. I wish all the mothers in the world a special day with the people that love them the most," Brady wrote along with a carousel of photos.
Brady shares his eldest child, Jack, with Moynahan and daughter Vivian and son Ben with Bündchen, whom he divorced last October after 13 years of marriage.
Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts on February 1. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.
Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst as part of a deal that was agreed to take place following the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.