Man Says He Caught Shark With Human Remains In It

A man claims he caught a shark with human remains inside while fishing with friends in the Bahamas recently.

Humphrey Simmons told the Tribune that he reeled in an "unusually heavy" 12-foot tiger shark and noticed the shark had swallowed a human foot while cutting the hook from its jaws, the U.S. Sun reports.

"We were going to cut the hook out of his mouth and let him go when he regurgitated a human foot," Simmons said. "Everything was intact from the knee down. It was mangled, but there was still flesh on the bone."

Simmons said he feared more bodies were inside the shark to short to cut it open.

Authorities reportedly found severed remains of a man, which included regurgitating the man's left and right legs, both arms and his stomach split in two, which were shown in censored photos shared by the U.S. Sun's report.

It's worth noting that the Tribune's article is no longer published online.

On Tuesday (September 6), an American tourist was killed in a shark attack while snorkeling with her family during their Bahamas vacation on Tuesday (September 6), the Royal Bahamas Police Force announced via ABC News.

The 58-year-old Pennsylvania woman was attacked by a bull shark during a snorkeling tour in the waters northwest of Rose Island just prior to 3:00 p.m. local time, authorities confirmed.

Tour operators and other members of the family of five attempted to rescue the woman, who died from injuries to the left side of her body after being transported by the tour boat to nearby Fort Montagu.

The Lake Erie area family arrived in the Bahamas Tuesday morning after traveling on the Royal Caribbean's Harmony of the Seas cruise ship, according to police.