Colorado Town Named Among America's Best Hidden Vacation Spots

When it comes to traveling and planning vacations, people usually have their go-to places. Sometimes they want to change it up a bit by visiting lesser-known or under-the-radar spots. These destinations offer all kinds of experiences, including remote locales, yearly festivals, unique tourist attractions, and much more.

That's where Global Viewpoint comes in. The website rounded up the 25 best hidden vacation spots in the United States, ranging "from secluded beach destinations and small towns to secret state parks tucked in the middle of nature."

Estes Park, Colorado was featured on the list! Here's why it was chosen:

"Estes Park is a picturesque and romantic town tucked amid the mountains. It’s at the base of Rocky Mountain National Park, home to unspoiled wilderness and some of the best hiking that the USA has to offer. During the warm months of the year, visitors go hiking, cycling, and horseback riding, while winter travelers get around by snowshoeing and cross-country skiing. Spotting elk and bald eagles is another popular pastime, as is strolling around the downtown area. Estes Park boasts many Victorian-era buildings, including the Stanley Hotel, which inspired the hit horror film, The Shining."

If you need more travel ideas, check out the full list on myglobalviewpoint.com.