Decision Made On Doc Rivers' Future With 76ers: Report
By Jason Hall
May 16, 2023
The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly dismissed head coach Doc Rivers, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday (May 16).
"BREAKING: The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Rivers led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each of his three seasons on the job," Wojnarowski tweeted.
Rivers, 61, went 154-82 (.653 winning percentage), which included 54 wins, which included 54 wins in 2022-23 -- the most since the Sixers' Eastern Conference championship season in 2000-01 -- and making the playoffs each year, but never advancing past the Eastern Conference Semifinals.
Philadelphia is reportedly considering former Milwaukee Bucks coach Mike Budenholzer, former Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse, former Los Angeles Lakers coach Frank Vogel, former Phoenix Suns head coach Monty Williams and former veteran coach Mike D'Antoni, as well as current assistant coach Sam Cassell, who has worked on Rivers' staff dating back to his previous tenure with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to Wojnarowski.
The Sixers’ search for a new coach is expected to include Mike Budenholzer, Sam Cassell, Mike D’Antoni, Nick Nurse, Frank Vogel and Monty Williams, sources tell ESPN.— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 16, 2023
Philadelphia was eliminated by the Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference Semifinals following a 112-88 loss in Game 7 on Sunday (May 14). The 61-year-old had previously coached the Celtics to an NBA championship during the 2007-08 season.