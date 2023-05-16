Decision Made On Doc Rivers' Future With 76ers: Report

The Philadelphia 76ers have reportedly dismissed head coach Doc Rivers, sources with knowledge of the situation told ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski on Tuesday (May 16).

"BREAKING: The 76ers dismissed coach Doc Rivers on Tuesday, sources tell ESPN. Rivers led the Sixers to the Eastern Conference Semifinals in each of his three seasons on the job," Wojnarowski tweeted.

Rivers, 61, went 154-82 (.653 winning percentage), which included 54 wins, which included 54 wins in 2022-23 -- the most since the Sixers' Eastern Conference championship season in 2000-01 -- and making the playoffs each year, but never advancing past the Eastern Conference Semifinals.