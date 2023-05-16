Forget jetting off on an overseas trip or making the trek across the country to visit tourist havens like Los Angeles or the Grand Canyon. You actually don't have to travel too far to enjoy a nice summer getaway with family or friends; some of the best times can be found right here in Georgia!

Trips To Discover used personal travel experience, reviews, and feedback from other travelers to compile a list of the best summer vacation destination in each state. Here's how the site determined its list:

"The top summer destinations were chosen based on their quality of weather at this time of year, the number of activities available for the whole family, and easy access to outdoor adventures where you can enjoy views of stunning natural beauty."

According to Trips To Discover, the best destination in Georgia for your summer vacation is Savannah. With its proximity to the coast offering plenty of beach fun, beautiful nature and historical sites, and exciting nightlife scene, a trip to this southern town is bound to be a highlight of your summer.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A summer getaway on the Georgia coast may best be enjoyed in Savannah, which offers it all. There are beautiful beaches and parks with tree-shaded pathways, while the River Street waterfront boasts shops, galleries, pubs, and restaurants house in historic buildings. On any given summer day, there are almost always street musicians entertaining the crowds too."

Check out the full list at Trips To Discover to read up on the best summer vacation destinations around the country.