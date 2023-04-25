Decision Made On Joe Burrow's Future With Bengals
By Jason Hall
April 25, 2023
The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Joe Burrow's rookie contract for the 2024 season, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (April 25).
"Another no-brainer: The #Bengals have picked up the fifth-year option for QB Joe Burrow, source said," Rapoport tweeting, having previously reported on Burrow's former LSU teammate and fellow 2020 first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson having his fifth-year option on exercised by the Minnesota Vikings minutes prior.
Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has met lofty expectations, leading the Bengals to postseason berths in each of the past two seasons, which included snapping a 15-year playoff drought during the team's AFC championship season in 2021 and a combined 22-10 record in his past 32 regular-season starts.
The former Heisman Trophy winner has thrown for 11,774 yards, 82 touchdowns and 31 interceptions on 1,044 of 1,530 passing attempts during his three-year NFL career, which includes 4,475 yards, 35 touchdowns and 12 interceptions on 414 of 606 passing in 2022.
Burrow and Jefferson are among five players from the 2020 NFL Draft class to have had their fifth-year options exercised, joining Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Tristan Wirfs, Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb.