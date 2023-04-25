Decision Made On Joe Burrow's Future With Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals have reportedly exercised the fifth-year option on quarterback Joe Burrow's rookie contract for the 2024 season, a source with knowledge of the situation told NFL Network's Ian Rapoport on Tuesday (April 25).

"Another no-brainer: The #Bengals have picked up the fifth-year option for QB Joe Burrow, source said," Rapoport tweeting, having previously reported on Burrow's former LSU teammate and fellow 2020 first-round draft pick Justin Jefferson having his fifth-year option on exercised by the Minnesota Vikings minutes prior.

Burrow, the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, has met lofty expectations, leading the Bengals to postseason berths in each of the past two seasons, which included snapping a 15-year playoff drought during the team's AFC championship season in 2021 and a combined 22-10 record in his past 32 regular-season starts.