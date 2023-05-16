Lil Durk & India Royale Meet With New Chicago Mayor Before He's Sworn In
By Tony M. Centeno
May 16, 2023
Lil Durk made sure to be in the building when the new mayor of Chicago was sworn in.
On Monday night, May 15, footage of The Voice meeting with Mayor Brandon Johnson surfaced on social media. In the soundless clip, you can see Durk speak with the mayor-elect while he introduces him to his on-and-off girlfriend India Royale, who's also the mother of their daughter Willow. The couple also snapped some photos with Johnson before he was officially sworn in as the city's new mayor. Later on in the video, you can see Durk and India seated in the crowd during the ceremony.
Lil Durk with the new Mayor Of Chicago as he gets sworn in👨🏽⚖️💯pic.twitter.com/A0mDeeVnUA— Wave Check🌊 (@thewavecheckk) May 15, 2023
Lil Durk and Mayor Johnson have been cool with each other for quite some time now. Earlier this year, Durk's Neighborhood Heroes Foundation hosted a dinner between Johnson, the other mayoral candidates and 30 high school students at Gibson’s steakhouse. Last week, the pair met up again for a one-on-one interview shortly after Johnson won the election. While some thought it was a PR stunt, Durk clarified that he's all about "saving kids lives." A few days later, Durk debuted his new song "All My Life" featuring J. Cole, in which Durk shouted out his meeting with the mayor.
Meanwhile, some fans were also surprised to see India Royale back by his side. The couple appeared to have reconciled recently. Despite their past antics online, Durk and India seem to back on good terms. They even teamed up with Soule restaurant in Chicago to help feed mothers for Mother's Day.