Lil Durk & India Royale Meet With New Chicago Mayor Before He's Sworn In

Lil Durk and Mayor Johnson have been cool with each other for quite some time now. Earlier this year, Durk's Neighborhood Heroes Foundation hosted a dinner between Johnson, the other mayoral candidates and 30 high school students at Gibson’s steakhouse. Last week, the pair met up again for a one-on-one interview shortly after Johnson won the election. While some thought it was a PR stunt, Durk clarified that he's all about "saving kids lives." A few days later, Durk debuted his new song "All My Life" featuring J. Cole, in which Durk shouted out his meeting with the mayor.



Meanwhile, some fans were also surprised to see India Royale back by his side. The couple appeared to have reconciled recently. Despite their past antics online, Durk and India seem to back on good terms. They even teamed up with Soule restaurant in Chicago to help feed mothers for Mother's Day.