Lil Durk & India Royale Meet With New Chicago Mayor Before He's Sworn In

By Tony M. Centeno

May 16, 2023

Lil Durk made sure to be in the building when the new mayor of Chicago was sworn in.

On Monday night, May 15, footage of The Voice meeting with Mayor Brandon Johnson surfaced on social media. In the soundless clip, you can see Durk speak with the mayor-elect while he introduces him to his on-and-off girlfriend India Royale, who's also the mother of their daughter Willow. The couple also snapped some photos with Johnson before he was officially sworn in as the city's new mayor. Later on in the video, you can see Durk and India seated in the crowd during the ceremony.

Lil Durk and Mayor Johnson have been cool with each other for quite some time now. Earlier this year, Durk's Neighborhood Heroes Foundation hosted a dinner between Johnson, the other mayoral candidates and 30 high school students at Gibson’s steakhouse. Last week, the pair met up again for a one-on-one interview shortly after Johnson won the election. While some thought it was a PR stunt, Durk clarified that he's all about "saving kids lives." A few days later, Durk debuted his new song "All My Life" featuring J. Cole, in which Durk shouted out his meeting with the mayor.

Meanwhile, some fans were also surprised to see India Royale back by his side. The couple appeared to have reconciled recently. Despite their past antics online, Durk and India seem to back on good terms. They even teamed up with Soule restaurant in Chicago to help feed mothers for Mother's Day.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.