Pennsylvania Destination Named Best Summer Vacation Spot In The State

Summer is so close, and what better way to soak up the sun than at one of the best summer vacation destinations across the country? While there are a handful of stunning summer vacation destinations scattered across The Keystone State, only one is known for being the very best around. Wether you're looking for adventure, views, relaxation, or a little bit of everything for the whole family to enjoy, this is certainly the place to be.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best summer vacation destination in Pennsylvania is Hershey.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best summer vacation destination in the entire state:

"The kids will be thrilled with a trip to Hershey, and parents might be too. There are a ton of chocolate-related things to do, including a visit to Hershey’s Chocolate World, which pays homage to the famous chocolate empire, complete with interactive rides and free chocolate samples. Then there’s Hershey Park, an amusement park with roller coasters, games, and characters. Hershey Gardens offers a more relaxed respite, or you might see the animals at ZooAmerica North American Wildlife Park."

For a continued list of the best summer vacation destinations across the country visit tripstodiscover.com.