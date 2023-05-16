There's something special and comforting about a diner. You can usually expect to see some classic staples on the menu, like burgers or BLTs, with some unique meals or cool decor that help make the restaurant even more memorable, whether you stop by a retro 1950s-style diner for a milkshake or a roadside eatery on a road trip.

Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best diner in each state, from "historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist."

So which North Carolina restaurant was named the best diner in the state?

Star Diner

Old school diners with vintage decor or high-quality food fit for the toughest food critic — Star Diner has the best of both worlds! This popular fine-dining spot about 20 miles north of Asheville has 4.8 stars on Google and over 200 reviews, so clearly diners are happy.

Star Diner is located at 115 N. Main Street in Marshall.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Those who've experienced Star Diner don't have a bad word to say about it. This sleek spot, housed in a former gas station, takes the diner concept to fine-dining levels. It stays true to diner traditions with a range of blue plate specials for lunch, plus themed menus for Wing Wednesday and Fish Fry Friday. But the food here, whether it's the incredible brunch dishes or the best-ever meatloaf, really is a cut above."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more about the best diners around the country.