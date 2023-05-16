Popular Wisconsin Restaurant Named The Best Diner In The State
By Sarah Tate
May 16, 2023
There's something special and comforting about a diner. You can usually expect to see some classic staples on the menu, like burgers or BLTs, with some unique meals or cool decor that help make the restaurant even more memorable, whether you stop by a retro 1950s-style diner for a milkshake or a roadside eatery on a road trip.
Using reviews, awards and accolades, and first-hand experience, LoveFood compiled a list of the best diner in each state, from "historic joints whose seats have been graced by famous stars to sleek spots serving classic food with a twist."
So which Wisconsin restaurant was named the best diner in the state?
Monty's Blue Plate Diner
Monty's Blue Plate Diner in Madison is a retro spot with tasty diner classics that will take you back in time (or perhaps to a blue-themed monochromatic future), and with plenty of veggie and vegan options in addition to their full menu, Monty's has something for everyone to enjoy! This popular spot has 4.6 stars on Google and over 3,000 reviews, so clearly diners are happy.
Monty's Blue Plate Diner is located at 2089 Atwood Avenue in Madison.
Here's what LoveFood had to say:
"Pretty much everything except the food at Monty's Blue Plate Diner is blue, though we won't hold that against it. This classic spot has won local awards for its fabulous breakfast menu, which includes a particularly tasty corned beef hash, and perfect pancakes. There's also a good range of vegetarian and vegan dishes like the tofu scramble and dairy-free banana and walnut pancakes, plus pies, cakes, and cookies baked fresh each day."
