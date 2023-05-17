The South is known for many things, including its style of barbecue which varies depending on the region. From tangy Memphis- and Carolina-style barbecue to the smoky flavor of Texas-style dishes, you're never too far from a great barbecue joint.

LoveFood looked at reviews, awards and personal experience to find the best spots around the U.S. to find BBQ ribs, compiling a list of the top restaurant in each state for the smoky barbecue classic.

So which restaurant has the best BBQ ribs in Tennessee?

Peg Leg Porker

According to its website, this popular Nashville favorite has been smoking BBQ in Tennessee for nearly 200 years and has some must-try dry-rubbed ribs, either full or half-rack. Peg Leg Porker has a Google rating of 4.6 stars and more than 3,000 reviews and was even named one of the best BBQ joints in the South.

Peg Leg Porker is located at 903 Gleaves Street in Nashville.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Old-school barbecue joint Peg Leg Porker is run by experienced pitmaster Carey Bringle, who has more than 30 years of experience and has cooked at the James Beard House. Its dry-rubbed ribs are the star of the show, but the creamy coleslaw, mac 'n' cheese, French fries, and barbecue beans are worth a look in too."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best spots for BBQ ribs in the country.