Fresh seafood may be most commonly found along the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts, but it isn't just a coastal delicacy. Even landlocked states have good seafood, but proximity to the coast does make it a little easier to find incredible seafood restaurants, just ask anyone in South Carolina.

24/7 Wall St searched around the country to find the best seafood restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state with the caveat that "informal" seafood shacks and sushi bars were excluded from the list. Here's how they came up with the list:

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from website including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites."

So which South Carolina restaurant was named the best seafood spot in the state?

167 Raw

This Charleston oyster bar offers guests a chance to sample fresh and delicious seafood right along the coast. 167 Raw is located at 193 King Street in Charleston.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A bustling modern eatery with a patio and a cozy bar — complete with happy hour — 167 Raw serves crudo and raw-bar fare along with tacos, po'boys, and a selection of favorites including lobster rolls, tuna burgers, and swordfish pastrami. It's a great place to celebrate or splurge on wine and shared plates with friends."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St to see more of the best seafood restaurants in the country.