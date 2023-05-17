The Best 'Under-The-Radar' Steakhouse In Florida
By Zuri Anderson
May 17, 2023
There's nothing more satisfying than enjoying a hearty steak meal with perfectly-paired sides and a refreshing beverage. There are plenty of restaurants serving this iconic cut of beef, but some of them know how to do it just right.
If you're looking for a nice steak dinner, look no further than Cheapism. Writers pinpointed the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in every state.
"We excluded the well-known chains, so our list features many cool, hard-to-find places, some hole-in-the-wall operations, and also some quite fancy and romantic places with dazzling views," the website noted about their list. "These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."
Prime 112 was named Florida's best under-the-radar steakhouse! Here's why:
"Myles Chefetz's Prime 112 steakhouse sits in the South of Fifth neighborhood. Chefetz has twice been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Outstanding Restaurateur. Prime 112 serves only prime dry-aged beef, including a 14-ounce New York strip and bone-in rib-eyes and porterhouses for two. The menu also includes seafood, from caviar to lobster and fresh locally sourced fish dishes."
You can find this restaurant at 112 Ocean Dr. in Miami Beach.