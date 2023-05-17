The Best 'Under-The-Radar' Steakhouse In Florida

There's nothing more satisfying than enjoying a hearty steak meal with perfectly-paired sides and a refreshing beverage. There are plenty of restaurants serving this iconic cut of beef, but some of them know how to do it just right.

If you're looking for a nice steak dinner, look no further than Cheapism. Writers pinpointed the best "under-the-radar" steakhouse in every state.

"We excluded the well-known chains, so our list features many cool, hard-to-find places, some hole-in-the-wall operations, and also some quite fancy and romantic places with dazzling views," the website noted about their list. "These are generally not the steak world's usual suspects — but instead, chef- or family-owned steak joints to seek out based on their overall customer ratings, awards, local word of mouth, and expert recommendations."

Prime 112 was named Florida's best under-the-radar steakhouse! Here's why:

"Myles Chefetz's Prime 112 steakhouse sits in the South of Fifth neighborhood. Chefetz has twice been named a semifinalist for the James Beard Outstanding Restaurateur. Prime 112 serves only prime dry-aged beef, including a 14-ounce New York strip and bone-in rib-eyes and porterhouses for two. The menu also includes seafood, from caviar to lobster and fresh locally sourced fish dishes."