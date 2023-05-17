The Rudest City In Washington

If it's one thing you'll hear about a city besides its tourist attractions and unique skyline, it's the residents. Plenty of Americans got a reputation based on where they live, and it's usually for unsavory reasons. There are plenty of reasons for residents to be grumpy in these cities, from daily living to the general culture.

It can also be helpful to prepare yourself for these encounters if you're ever thinking about moving to another city or visiting a destination. That's why Travel ALOT found the rudest city in every state. The website states, "Sometimes it's the traffic that makes people furious, while other times they're mad about the poor standards of living in their city—and then you have those places where people are mean for seemingly no good reason.

Writers named Seattle the rudest city in all of Washington state. They also explained why they chose this popular destination:

"Maybe the Pacific Northwest isn't as chill as we all thought. That's at least the case in Seattle. Once a smaller city, Seattle has grown exponentially in the past few years, and this has left locals less-than-happy about the sudden influx of outsiders."

Still curious about other states' rudest cities? Check out the full report on travel.alot.com.