Tom Brady Now Rumored To Be 'Secretly Dating A Blonde-Haired Superstar'

Seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady is now rumored to be "secretly dating a blonde-haired superstar," months after his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen, an insider close to Brady told Radar Online on Monday (May 15).

"Seeing Gisele flourish solo is eating away at him," the insider said before claiming that Brady had boasted to his inner circle that he was dating a "blond-haired superstar," though it wasn't revealed who the "superstar" was.

Online rumors have already linked the recently retired quarterback to Academy Award winner Reese Witherspoon and Kim Kardashian, both of which have been shot down by his representatives. Page Six had reported that Kardashian reached out to Brady before touring Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive members-only residential community in the Bahamas in which Brady has a home, but a sources later said the two were "just friends."

Last month, the anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi (h/t Barstool Sports' Jerry Thornton) shared a tip hinting that Brady and Witherspoon were a couple, which reps for both parties later denied. The rumors come months after the seven-time Super Bowl champion filed for divorce from Bündchen after 13 years of marriage in October.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.