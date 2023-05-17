US Air Force F-15D Eagle Spotted In Drainage Canal In Oregon

“We are so grateful that our pilot was able to walk away from this mishap,” said 173rd Fighter Wing vice commander Col. Micah Lambert in a statement to Central Oregon Daily. “Our Team Kingsley responders acted quickly and with professionalism thanks to the extensive training and safety mindset of our team.”

A board of officers is continuing to investigate the cause of the crash. No signs of leaked petroleum products were found during an initial assessment of the canal and absorbent booms were placed around the jet as part of a precautionary procedure to prevent downstream contamination from taking place.

The Air Force confirmed that it was working alongside local and federal agencies, as well as the Bureau of Reclamation, in order to remove the F-15D from the canal as safely as possible.