Colorado Is Home To Some Of The World's Most Dangerous Tourist Attractions

Colorado is known for many quirky and wild places, including some risky destinations. Natural features in the state were featured on a recent list from 24/7 Wall St., which found the most dangerous tourist attractions on Earth.

"In order to find the most dangerous tourist attractions on Earth, 24/7 Tempo consulted travel sites and other media sources. We focused on places that tourists could reasonably get to – not mountains that require expert climbing or survival skills – and where accidents have been reported in the past. We did not include environmental disaster sites like Chernobyl or so-called 'death roads' like Yungas Road in Bolivia," the website wrote about its list.

The Centennial State didn't get on the list for any specific location. Writers say Colorado's rivers are some of the most dangerous places you can visit in the world. Here's why:

"Some of the best – and most dangerous – white water rafting rivers in the U.S. are in Colorado. In fact, more people have died in Colorado’s rivers than in any other state’s, with the Arkansas River claiming the most lives since 1982."

For a continued list of the world's most dangerous tourist attractions, visit 247wallst.com.