Controversial 'Bluey' Episode Has Scene Pulled After Backlash
By Dave Basner
May 18, 2023
Bluey is a popular series that children across the globe love. The Australian kids show centers on an energetic puppy and the adventures she goes on with her family and friends. Typically, it is very innocent and sweet, but a recent episode has caused an uproar among some viewers. The episode aired in Australian in April but hasn't yet been shown in America, nor will it ever, since it has been edited after the backlash it received and all future airings will have the scene in question removed.
So what happened? Well many viewers felt that the episode, titled "Exercise," exhibited fat shaming. In one scene, Bluey's dad Bandit steps on a bathroom scale then laments about his weight to Bluey's mom, Chilli, who had walked into the room with Bluey's sister. Bandit states, "Oh man... I just need to do some exercise." Chilli responds, "Tell me about it." Then Bandit grabs his stomach and looks at it as Bluey asks, "Why don't you just do some exercise?"
Among those upset by the show was Aussie Girl Margie, a YouTuber whose focus is analyzing Bluey episodes. She shared a 16 minute video about why the episode wasn't good.
Pediatric dieticians also shared their frustrations, like Dr. Kyla Ringrose, who wrote on Instagram about how "really uncomfortable" the episode made her.
Well the makers of the show, Ludo Studios, listened. In a statement, the Australian Broadcasting Company said, "The recent episode of Bluey, 'Exercise,' has been republished by the ABC following a decision by the makers of the program. The new version provides families with the opportunity to manage important conversations in their own way. As the home of Bluey, the ABC supports the decision to re-edit the program and we have updated the episode on our platforms. BBC Studios will use this revised version for global distribution and also support this decision."
Viewers were thrilled with the decision, including Aussie Girl Margie, who shared a clip of the new look of the episode, captioning it "Ludo Studios listened to HEALTH PROFESSIONALS and changed the Bluey episode 'Exercise' from season 3."
@aussiegirlmargie
Ludo studios listened to HEALTH PROFESSIONALS and changed the Bluey episode Exercise from season 3 #bluey #blueytok #blueyseason3 #blueyexercise #disney #ludostudios #blueyheeler #banditheeler♬ Bluey Theme Tune - Bluey
You can watch Bluey, including the edited "Exercise" episode, on Disney+.