Controversial 'Bluey' Episode Has Scene Pulled After Backlash

Bluey is a popular series that children across the globe love. The Australian kids show centers on an energetic puppy and the adventures she goes on with her family and friends. Typically, it is very innocent and sweet, but a recent episode has caused an uproar among some viewers. The episode aired in Australian in April but hasn't yet been shown in America, nor will it ever, since it has been edited after the backlash it received and all future airings will have the scene in question removed.

So what happened? Well many viewers felt that the episode, titled "Exercise," exhibited fat shaming. In one scene, Bluey's dad Bandit steps on a bathroom scale then laments about his weight to Bluey's mom, Chilli, who had walked into the room with Bluey's sister. Bandit states, "Oh man... I just need to do some exercise." Chilli responds, "Tell me about it." Then Bandit grabs his stomach and looks at it as Bluey asks, "Why don't you just do some exercise?"

Among those upset by the show was Aussie Girl Margie, a YouTuber whose focus is analyzing Bluey episodes. She shared a 16 minute video about why the episode wasn't good.