Georgia Launches New Digital Option For Driver's License & ID: What To Know

Georgia has just launched a new program that allows you to have your ID ready with just a few taps of your phone screen.

The Georgia Department of Driver Services announced on Thursday (May 18) that Peach State residents will now have the digital option to have their valid, state-issued driver's license or ID added to their iPhone or Apple Watch, per WSBTV. Only three other states have launched similar digital state ID options: Arizona, Maryland and Colorado.

The new free, voluntary feature can be used at select TSA security checkpoints, which state officials say will help make it "quick, easy and secure," according to the DDS website. The digital option is not a replacement for a physical ID, which must still be carried in person.

As of its launch, the digital ID option is only available on Apple iPhone models 8 or later and Apple Watch Series 4 or later, with the latest version of iOS or watchOS.