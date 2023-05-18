Fresh seafood may be most commonly found along the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts, but it isn't just a coastal delicacy. Even landlocked states have good seafood, but proximity to the coast does make it a little easier to find incredible seafood restaurants, just ask anyone in Georgia.

24/7 Wall St searched around the country to find the best seafood restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state with the caveat that "informal" seafood shacks and sushi bars were excluded from the list. Here's how they came up with the list:

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from website including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites."

So which Georgia restaurant was named the best seafood spot in the state?

Steamhouse Lounge

This Atlanta establishment, which according to its website has been serving the community for over two decades, specializes in delicious seafood dishes. They even have a special event each year called Oysterfest described as "two shuckin' days of live music, food & fun."

Steamhouse Lounge is located at 1051 W Peachtree Street NW in Atlanta.

Here's what the site had to say:

"A casual bar and restaurant in Midtown, the Steamhouse Lounge is known for its award-winning lobster bisque, raw oysters, stuffed grouper, and generous lobster rolls. Expect classic Southern staples like fried catfish, grits, and po'boys, and don't miss the yearly Oysterfest weekend that features roasted and chargrilled oysters along with a full bar and live music."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St to see more of the best seafood restaurants in the country.