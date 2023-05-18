Does anyone else think Justin Timberlake's "girlfriend" also looks a whole lot like his wife, Jessica Biel? That's what one social media user was pondering when they reached out to the "Cry Me A River" singer about the uncanny likeness between who the user described as Timberlake's girlfriend and the Candy star — without realizing they are actually the same person.

The former *NSYNC member had the perfect response to user on TikTok clueless of who he is and who left a comment on his page stating, "I don't know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats! 🤩👍"

Timberlake couldn't agree more, simply looking over his sunglasses to stare directly into the camera and quietly repeating, "Yeah... yeah." He took it a step further and captioned the video with a hilarious request, saying, "From now on I'm only going by 'Jessica Biel's Boyfriend.'"