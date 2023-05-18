Justin Timberlake Has Perfect Response To Comment About His 'Girlfriend'

By Sarah Tate

May 18, 2023

Photo: Getty Images

Does anyone else think Justin Timberlake's "girlfriend" also looks a whole lot like his wife, Jessica Biel? That's what one social media user was pondering when they reached out to the "Cry Me A River" singer about the uncanny likeness between who the user described as Timberlake's girlfriend and the Candy star — without realizing they are actually the same person.

The former *NSYNC member had the perfect response to user on TikTok clueless of who he is and who left a comment on his page stating, "I don't know who you are but your girlfriend looks like Jessica Biel. Congrats! 🤩👍"

Timberlake couldn't agree more, simply looking over his sunglasses to stare directly into the camera and quietly repeating, "Yeah... yeah." He took it a step further and captioned the video with a hilarious request, saying, "From now on I'm only going by 'Jessica Biel's Boyfriend.'"

@justintimberlake

Replying to @David 🧑‍💻🕺🎵🎧🎹🎛🎚🎙 From now on I’m only going by “Jessica Biel’s Boyfriend”

♬ original sound - Justin Timberlake

Timberlake and Biel have been married for 10 years, celebrating the milestone anniversary last summer by holding a "moving" and "intimate" vow renewal ceremony in Italy in front of a few friends. Since tying the knot in October 2012, the couple have welcomed two children: 8-year-old Silas and 2-year-old Phineas.

In October, "Jessica Biel's boyfriend" shared a sweet tribute to his wife, saying, "10 years ain't enough! You make me a better husband and father ever day!"

Justin Timberlake
