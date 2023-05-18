New Details On Rumored Relationship Between Tom Brady And Kim Kardashian

New details have emerged in relation to rumors of seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady dating A-list celebrity Kim Kardashian.

An insider with knowledge of the situation said Kardashian "really likes" Brady amid prior claims that the two were strictly friends.

"Kim really likes Tom. She phoned him and asked him for his advice on Baker’s Bay," the source told Page Six via the Mirror. "She’s only human — he’s gorgeous!”

Page Six had reported that Kardashian reached out to Brady before touring Baker's Bay Golf & Ocean Club, an exclusive members-only residential community in the Bahamas in which Brady has a home, though representatives for Brady said they were "just friends."

"Tom and Kim have been in touch because Kim is looking to buy property where Tom has a vacation home," the source said via Entertainment Tonight.

Brady has been mentioned in several dating rumors since his divorce from supermodel Gisele Bündchen after 13 years of marriage last year. On Monday (May 15), an insider close to Brady told Radar Online that the 45-year-old was "secretly dating a blonde-haired superstar."

"Seeing Gisele flourish solo is eating away at him," the insider said before claiming that Brady had boasted to his inner circle that he was dating a "blond-haired superstar," though it wasn't revealed who the "superstar" was. Last month, the anonymous celebrity gossip account Deuxmoi (h/t Barstool Sports' Jerry Thornton) shared a tip hinting that Brady and Witherspoon were a couple, which reps for both parties later denied.

Brady announced he's "retiring for good" after 23 NFL seasons in a video shared on his official social media accounts. The 45-year-old had previously announced his retirement last offseason before announcing his decision to return several weeks later.

Brady is set to become FOX Sports' lead NFL analyst beginning after the conclusion of his playing career, but has publicly stated that he won't start until 2024, taking the next year to spend time with his family and prepare for the job. The San Mateo native is the NFL's all-time passing leader for yards and touchdowns, as well as quarterback wins, among numerous other records.