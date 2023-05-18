Nike Removes Ja Morant Sneakers Amid Latest Incident
By Jason Hall
May 18, 2023
Nike has removed Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's signature sneakers from its website after he was once again shown holding a firearm in a social media video for the second time in less than two months.
The Ja 1 shoes, which were released on April 19, were no linger listed on Nike.com as of Thursday (May 18) morning, though some Morant-related t-shirts and jerseys still appeared, according to TMZ Sports reports. The company does, however, still have the mismatched 'Hunger' colorway sneakers, which are scheduled to be released on May 25, listed as "upcoming" on the Nike SNKRS app.
Morant's signature shoes are still listed on several other retailers, including DICK's Sporting Goods, and secondary resellers such as StockX and Flight Club.
Morant was seen holding a firearm in an Instagram Live video shared by the account @_dtap2 last Saturday (May 13), less than two months after having been suspended eight games for an Instagram Live video in which he appeared to be holding a firearm in a Denver nightclub during the 2022-23 regular season.
Ja Morant statement: “I know I’ve disappointed a lot of people who have supported me. This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I’m committed to continuing to work on myself.”— Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) May 17, 2023
"I know I've disappointed a lot of people who have supported me," Morant said via ESPN. "This is a journey and I recognize there is more work to do. My words may not mean much right now, but I take full accountability for my actions. I'm committed to continuing to work on myself."
Morant's comments came shortly after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver addressed the situation with ESPN's Malika Andrews from the NBA's draft lottery in Chicago Tuesday night.
"Honestly, I was shocked when I saw this weekend that video," Silver said. "Now, we're in the process of investigating it, and we'll figure out exactly what happened to the best we can. The video is a bit grainy and all that, but I'm assuming the worst."
Morant had previously enrolled in a Florida counseling facility during his suspension in order to learn how to better manage stress before meeting with Silver 11 days after the incident. The commissioner elected to suspend Morant for eight games without pay due to conduct detrimental to the league, which included six previous games that Morant had already missed and referred to the point guard's conduct as "irresponsible, reckless and potentially very dangerous."