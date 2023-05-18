Nike Removes Ja Morant Sneakers Amid Latest Incident

Nike has removed Memphis Grizzlies star Ja Morant's signature sneakers from its website after he was once again shown holding a firearm in a social media video for the second time in less than two months.

The Ja 1 shoes, which were released on April 19, were no linger listed on Nike.com as of Thursday (May 18) morning, though some Morant-related t-shirts and jerseys still appeared, according to TMZ Sports reports. The company does, however, still have the mismatched 'Hunger' colorway sneakers, which are scheduled to be released on May 25, listed as "upcoming" on the Nike SNKRS app.

Morant's signature shoes are still listed on several other retailers, including DICK's Sporting Goods, and secondary resellers such as StockX and Flight Club.

Morant was seen holding a firearm in an Instagram Live video shared by the account @_dtap2 last Saturday (May 13), less than two months after having been suspended eight games for an Instagram Live video in which he appeared to be holding a firearm in a Denver nightclub during the 2022-23 regular season.