Fresh seafood may be most commonly found along the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts, but it isn't just a coastal delicacy. Even landlocked states have good seafood, but proximity to the coast does make it a little easier to find incredible seafood restaurants, just ask anyone in North Carolina.

24/7 Wall St searched around the country to find the best seafood restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state with the caveat that "informal" seafood shacks and sushi bars were excluded from the list. Here's how they came up with the list:

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from website including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites."

So which North Carolina restaurant was named the best seafood spot in the state?

Captain Tom's Seafood Grill & Bar

This Triad establishment has been a staple of the community for decades, serving up fresh seafood in its own style since 1972. Captain Tom's Seafood Grill & Bar is located at 1265 NC-66 in Kernersville.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Serving down-home cuisine including fried platters with hush puppies and cole slaw, Captain Tom's is a classic seafood joint with a casual, neighborhood vibe. The flounder filets and popcorn shrimp are breaded to perfection, the portions are large, and the she crab soup is the best around."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St to see more of the best seafood restaurants in the country.