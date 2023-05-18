Fresh seafood may be most commonly found along the Atlantic, Pacific and Gulf Coasts, but it isn't just a coastal delicacy. Even landlocked states have good seafood, but proximity to the coast or to large bodies of water like the Great Lakes does make it a little easier to find incredible seafood restaurants, just ask anyone in Ohio.

24/7 Wall St searched around the country to find the best seafood restaurants, compiling a list of the top spot in each state with the caveat that "informal" seafood shacks and sushi bars were excluded from the list. Here's how they came up with the list:

"To determine the best seafood restaurant in every state, 24/7 Tempo consulted lists, ratings, and reviews from website including Guide Michelin, Eat This Not That, Food Network, Gayot, Eater, and Time Out, as well as numerous local and regional sites."

So which Ohio restaurant was named the best seafood spot in the state?

Frank's Fish & Seafood Market

This Columbus establishment is exactly what it sounds — a great place to find fresh fish, shellfish and other seafood. Frank's Fish & Seafood Market is located at 5251 Trabue Road in Columbus.

Here's what the site had to say:

"This seafood market has a fry cook and both indoor and patio seating. Pick up some fresh, frozen, or smoked seafood to take home, and stay for a fried platter, po'boy, or gumbo. The lobster bisque, salmon salad, and clam chowder are always fresh, and the menu often includes gator sandwiches and frog legs."

Check out the full list at 24/7 Wall St to see more of the best seafood restaurants in the country.