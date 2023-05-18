This Caribbean Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Sandwich
By Zuri Anderson
May 18, 2023
There's no shortage of words to describe the almighty sandwich. It's convenient, easy to eat, and can be assembled with many different ingredients. While you can easily make a sandwich at home, it's always fun to see what local chefs are crafting, as well.
If you're craving a one-of-a-kind sandwich, look no further than LoveFood. Writers looked at user reviews, accolades, and other sources to determine every state's best sandwich. The website states, "Making a truly great sammie is no small feat. From classic Reubens and crowd-pleasing BLTs to local specialties and scrumptious subs, these are the best sandwiches in every state."
According to the list, Un Bien serves Washington state's most delicious sandwich: the Caribbean roast! Here's why it was chosen:
"With two locations in Seattle serving up delicious Caribbean food, Un Bien was opened by Julian and Lucas Lorenzo, whose father owned the original Paseo, another legendary Seattle sandwich shop. A firm favorite is the Caribbean Roast – tender pork shoulder coated in a marinade and slow-roasted until it falls apart, served on a toasted baguette with aioli, cilantro, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and caramelized onions."
Un Bien has two locations in Seattle: Ballard (7302.5 15th Ave NW) and Shishole (622 Seaview Ave NW).
For a continued list of every state's top sandwich, visit lovefood.com.