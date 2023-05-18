This Caribbean Restaurant Serves Washington's Best Sandwich

By Zuri Anderson

May 18, 2023

Roast Pork Sandwich with Grilled Peppers, Onions and Grainy Mustard on Ciabatta Bread
Photo: Getty Images

There's no shortage of words to describe the almighty sandwich. It's convenient, easy to eat, and can be assembled with many different ingredients. While you can easily make a sandwich at home, it's always fun to see what local chefs are crafting, as well.

If you're craving a one-of-a-kind sandwich, look no further than LoveFood. Writers looked at user reviews, accolades, and other sources to determine every state's best sandwich. The website states, "Making a truly great sammie is no small feat. From classic Reubens and crowd-pleasing BLTs to local specialties and scrumptious subs, these are the best sandwiches in every state."

According to the list, Un Bien serves Washington state's most delicious sandwich: the Caribbean roast! Here's why it was chosen:

"With two locations in Seattle serving up delicious Caribbean food, Un Bien was opened by Julian and Lucas Lorenzo, whose father owned the original Paseo, another legendary Seattle sandwich shop. A firm favorite is the Caribbean Roast – tender pork shoulder coated in a marinade and slow-roasted until it falls apart, served on a toasted baguette with aioli, cilantro, pickled jalapeños, lettuce, and caramelized onions."

Un Bien has two locations in Seattle: Ballard (7302.5 15th Ave NW) and Shishole (622 Seaview Ave NW).

For a continued list of every state's top sandwich, visit lovefood.com.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2023 iHeartMedia, Inc.