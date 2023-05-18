Yo Gotti Says He'll Pay $2 Million To Any Lawyer Who Can Help Free 42 Dugg

Gotti's wish came not long after the Detroit artist took to social media to vent about the troublesome conditions he's been living in since he was incarcerated. In a now-deleted Instagram post, 42 Dugg complained about having to use water from his shower in order to heat up his food. He also alleged that the U.S. Marshalls are purposely trying to screw up his life by keeping him in jail instead of prison to serve out his recent one-year sentence.



"I need the best civil lawyer in Georgia man," Dugg explained. "Im in jail for going to the gun range, dropping dirty and failure to appear. I didn’t steal from nobody, hurt nobody, they handling me crazy. Man im in this b***h heating my food up with the water from the nasty a** shower. They dont even give us hot water to heat our food up aint no microwave, I can’t get no visits from my family nothing. Im sure they gone do some more illegal s**t but what I pose to die in this b***h for probation violation.”



As of this report, no attorneys have publicly come forward with intentions to take on 42 Dugg's case.