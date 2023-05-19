California Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The Entire State

Hungry? A hearty sandwich is always the answer. Sandwiches range in variety from BLT, to bánh mì, to club, to bologna, to grilled cheese, to Italian beef, to tuna, to cheesesteak, and many more! Some prefer to add pickles, relish, onions, bacon, and sauce to their sandwiches while others prefer it plain. Regardless of how you choose to build your ideal sandwich, this staple food will never go out of style.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best sandwich in California can be found at The Sandwich Society located in Santa Ana. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the Bubble Breakfast sandwich, among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"The Sandwich Society's founder Mi Ho created the sandwich shop with one motto in mind – life's too short to eat boring sandwiches. She's certainly achieved her goal, as these creations are anything but average. From classic grilled cheese to innovative Hawaiian with beef and grilled pineapple, there's plenty to choose from. The best time to stop by is before 11am so you can try the Bubble Breakfast – a Hong Kong egg waffle wrapped around bacon, sausage patty and egg, and finished with syrup and powdered sugar."

For a continued list of the best sandwich across the country visit lovefood.com.