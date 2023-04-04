The Best Hot Springs Resort In California

Sometimes, a little r & r is just what the doctor ordered. One of the best places to rest and relax in all of California boasts its very own hot springs, lounge pool, grotto, and waterfall among other luxury amenities for guests.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best hot springs resort in all of California is Glen Ivy Hot Springs in Corona. Following closely behind Glen Ivy Hot Springs is Indian Springs, Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort & Spa, and more!

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best hot springs resort in all of California:

"It’s close, but Glen Ivy Hot Springs is California’s best hot springs resort based on our analysis. They are obsessed with water, and their 104-degree geothermal, sulfur-rich mineral baths are just one of several soaking options to prove it. After taking the waters, cool off in the lounge pool or take a cold plunge, then wind your way through the grotto for a subterranean treatment followed by a rejuvenating rinse under the cascading waterfall. Unfortunately, they are not an overnight resort, but they are only 40 minutes from Irvine, San Bernardino or Anaheim — well worth the trip!"

