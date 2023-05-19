Decision Made On Mitch Trubisky's Future With Steelers
By Jason Hall
May 19, 2023
The Pittsburgh Steelers reportedly signed veteran quarterback Mitch Trubisky to a two-year extension, which will keep him under contract for three years and $19. million, which can earn him a total of $33 million with upside over the length of the deal, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport reported on Thursday (May 18).
"The #Steelers gave QB Mitch Trubisky a 2-year extension which means he’s now under contract for 3 years and $19.4M, sources say. Including upside, Trubisky can earn a total of $33M over the length of the contract. A solid payday for a valued part of the QB room," Rapoport tweeted.
Trusbisky's new deal will lower Pittsburgh's 2023 cap hit and provide a backup option for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, who who was named the Steelers' starter in Week 5 after taking over for the former No. 2 pick the previous week, with Trubisky making an additional start in Pickett's absence due to injury in a December 18 win against the Carolina Panthers.
The 28-year-old initially signed with the Steelers as a free agent last offseason, one month prior to the franchise selecting Pickett, a former University of Pitt standout, at No. 20 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft. Trubisky threw for 1,252 yards, four touchdowns and five interceptions on 117 of 180 passing, as well as recording 38 yards and two touchdowns on 19 rushing attempts, while leading Pittsburgh to a 2-3 record as a starter in his lone season with the team.