Decision Made On Mitch Trubisky's Future With Steelers

"The #Steelers gave QB Mitch Trubisky a 2-year extension which means he’s now under contract for 3 years and $19.4M, sources say. Including upside, Trubisky can earn a total of $33M over the length of the contract. A solid payday for a valued part of the QB room," Rapoport tweeted.

Trusbisky's new deal will lower Pittsburgh's 2023 cap hit and provide a backup option for second-year quarterback Kenny Pickett, who who was named the Steelers' starter in Week 5 after taking over for the former No. 2 pick the previous week, with Trubisky making an additional start in Pickett's absence due to injury in a December 18 win against the Carolina Panthers.