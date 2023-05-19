Nebraska Restaurant Serves The Best Sandwich In The Entire State

Hungry? A hearty sandwich is always the answer. Sandwiches range in variety from BLT, to bánh mì, to club, to bologna, to grilled cheese, to Italian beef, to tuna, to cheesesteak, and many more! Some prefer to add pickles, relish, onions, bacon, and sauce to their sandwiches while others prefer it plain. Regardless of how you choose to build your ideal sandwich, this staple food will never go out of style.

According to a list compiled by LoveFood, the best sandwich in Nebraska can be found at Runza Restaurants located across the state. LoveFood recommended that first time customers try the Original Runza sandwich, among other delicious menu items.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the restaurant that serves the best sandwich in the entire state:

"Meat-filled bread pockets known as runzas are beloved in Nebraska. Brought to the region in the 1800s by Volga German immigrants, the most common filling is ground beef with onions and cabbage, but you might also find versions with sauerkraut and shredded cheese. You'll find the best runza at Runza Restaurants, a fast food chain named after the dish."

